Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Dr Jaqueline Rowarth, who reckons Kiwi farmers should get the same kind of support as the All Blacks.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac’s senior agri-economist says there are signs that the Chinese economy is rebounding after Covid-19, but dairy farmers may need to wait a little longer to reap the full benefits from their biggest market. He notes that after growing at a paltry 3.5 per cent over 2022, the Chinese economy should grow at around 6 per cent over 2023.

David Skiffington:

We continue our series on “Old Young Farmers of the Year”. Today it’s the turn of the 2008 Grand Final winner, who these days is a Manawatū builder and rural educator.

Lindy Nelson:

It’s Rural Wellness Week here on The Country and today we talk to the chair of Safer Farms about how we view health, safety and wellbeing on our farms.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of the primary sector’s leading academics has some stunning stats about the threats to our food production and export income. Plus, she compares Kiwi farmers to the All Blacks.

Peter Nation:

‘Tis the season for Field Days, and with the South Island Field Days getting underway in Kirwee tomorrow, we thought we’d catch up with the chief executive of the biggest Fieldays of all.

