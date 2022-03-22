Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, who reckoned the Government's ignoring the primary sector when it comes to fuel.

On with the show:

Polly Harding:

This high-profile radio celebrity has gone farming with her partner in Wairarapa and is promoting an online fitness programme for rural folk.

John McOviney:

The Waitomo sheep, beef and forestry farmer, Steelfort chief executive and Tauranga voter is a man who has some decisions to make in the next few months!

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

This farming academic's having a crack at how the government is ignoring the productive primary sector at the expense of vote-grabbing populism.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent comments on Trump, Biden, spring growth and raising money for charity through the Farm Bureau.

Listen below: