Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay trades blows (and witty one-liners, even if he does say so himself!) with the Minister for Agriculture.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

Following on from the Greens’ State of the Planet address, in an extended interview, the Minister of Agriculture does his State of the Farming Nation address. Topics include Field Days season, cyclone recovery, Nanaia Mahuta visiting China for trade talks, the Nats sticking with stale-pale-middle-aged-male farmers in the provinces, the future of sheep and beef farming, the collapsing carbon market, and Geoff Gwyn - a blast from the past.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who quantifies the cost of Cyclone Gabrielle, plus comments on the security of our banking system and the likelihood of more OCR rises.

Hunter McGregor:

We ask our Shanghai-based correspondent if Nanaia Mahuta visiting Beijing is a big deal, and who’s doing well in China as the economy opens up after the Covid lockdowns.

Nigel Woodhead:

We begin our series of catch ups with “Old Young Farmers of the Year” as we head toward the 2023 Grand Final in Timaru. Today it’s the turn of the 2017 winner - a South Otago sheep and beef farmer who no longer has any need for this week’s scheduled “Drought Shout”.

