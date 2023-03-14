Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard, who has written an opinion piece on GMOs and the Government.

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers, and Manawatū dairy farmer, talks about why we need GM grasses and why the Central Districts Field Days at Feilding this week won’t be a drought-breaker.

Scott Arthur:

Two weeks on from our last chat we revisit a flood-ravaged Putorino farmer and contractor. And he says progress is slow.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior ag analyst explains the rationale for the bank lowering the New Zealand milk price forecast to $8-50 (from $9-00). However, she says there is some upside risk to the forecast with China reopening for business.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics has written an excellent column on the merits of adaptation versus mitigation to fight climate change, despite James Shaw saying the former is a poor cousin to the latter.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent talks about the late arrival of spring, the state of the American banking system and meeting his first American President in person, George W Bush.

