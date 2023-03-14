Voyager 2022 media awards
The Country Full Show: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard, who has written an opinion piece on GMOs and the Government.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers, and Manawatū dairy farmer, talks about why we need GM grasses and why the Central Districts Field Days at Feilding this week won’t be a drought-breaker.

Scott Arthur:

Two weeks on from our last chat we revisit a flood-ravaged Putorino farmer and contractor. And he says progress is slow.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior ag analyst explains the rationale for the bank lowering the New Zealand milk price forecast to $8-50 (from $9-00). However, she says there is some upside risk to the forecast with China reopening for business.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics has written an excellent column on the merits of adaptation versus mitigation to fight climate change, despite James Shaw saying the former is a poor cousin to the latter.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent talks about the late arrival of spring, the state of the American banking system and meeting his first American President in person, George W Bush.

Listen below:



