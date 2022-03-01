Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Trade Minister Damien O'Connor about signing New Zealand's free trade agreement with the United Kingdom in London.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

Earlier this morning we caught up with the Minister for Trade in London following his historic signing of the Free Trade Agreement with the UK.

Charmaine O'Shea:

From our "where are they now?" files, we catch up with the 2014 Dairy Woman of the Year as she pays tribute to a Northland farmer who is cycling the length of the country.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent has some reservations about the signing of today's FTA. Plus, he talks about Covid and Ukraine.

Scott Duggan:

With the cost of fuel going through the roof, and not helped by the Ukrainian situation, we ask the Commercial Manager of Volkswagen how far away is the PHEV farm ute?

Listen below: