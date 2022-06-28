Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Thomas McDonald, the COO of the Spring Sheep Milk Company, on how to make dairy sheep milk a primary industry.

On with the show:

Stephen Jacobi:

The executive director of the NZ International Business Forum says an FTA with the EU is coming down to the wire and he urges the Government and its negotiators to hold out for a commercially meaningful deal, especially for dairy and red meat.

Thomas McDonald:

The Government is giving a North Island sheep milk company nearly $8 million to help boost production. We talk to the chief operating officer the Spring Sheep Milk Company, which has multiple farms in the central North Island and has announced a $20m programme to take the dairy sheep industry from the piloting phase through to an established primary industry.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

A leading farming academic comments on that controversial Country Calendar programme featuring regenerative agriculture and a "Woke Woolshed".

Blair McLean:

We track our viticulture correspondent down in Adelaide where he's attending the Wine Tech conference. Top of mind is a wine glut, off the back of the China trade war, crippling Australia's $45 billion wine industry.

Todd Clark:

We catch up with our Kentucky-based USA farming correspondent in the "Divided States of America" as the nation is split down the middle over abortion law reform. Plus, we talk about farming in a hot, dry summer.

Listen below: