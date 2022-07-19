Photo / Lucy Davidson.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Groundswell representative Logan Evans to find out how the group's latest protest was progressing in Palmerston North.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

We ask the Minister of Agriculture what he'd like to ask the Prime Minister on behalf of New Zealand farmers and was Winston correct when he said you're the only farmer-friendly Labour MP around the Cabinet table? We also talk about the crumbling health system and the Groundswell protest against Three Waters today in Palmerston North. Is it just reflective of a rural community that has had too much regulation jammed down its throat?

Shane McManaway:

We continue the rural health theme by talking to a Wairarapa farmer who took matters into his own hands and built a health centre. We ask how his health centre is handling the health crisis and how he is staffing it? Is the New Zealand health system in crisis? Do we need more philanthropists to build hospitals? Plus, the search is on for two more incredible Zanda McDonald Award winners, one from each side of the Tasman, for 2023. Applications for the Award open on August 1 and they're looking for promising 21 to 35-year-old young leaders already making their mark to apply.

Hunter McGregor:

We head to Shanghai where it's been hot (40 +) during the day with lows of around 30 at night. Rolling lockdowns are happening around Shanghai at the building/ compound level, where our correspondent responds to an article about Taste Pure Nature (from Beef + Lamb NZ) in the rural media in New Zealand.

Logan Evans:

We head to the Groundswell protest in Palmerston North against Three Waters. Is it a fizzer? Or will the tractor cavalry ride into town and save the day?

Listen below: