File photo / Rowena Duncum

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with flood-affected Te Puke kiwifruit grower Steve McManaway, whose property is one of 30 left isolated after a bridge washed away.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

In the absence of Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor (who’s in the middle of a reshuffle), we catch up with National’s agriculture spokesman about the flooding devastation in his Bay of Plenty electorate. Plus, we talk about a surprise (for many) political poll, where Labour overtook National under the Chris Hipkins honeymoon.

Steve McManaway:

The Te Puke kiwifruit grower is marooned on the No.4 Road after a bridge washout has left up to 30 farmers without commercial access.

James Kilmister:

The Hunterville sheep farmer estimates the financial breakeven point for his crossbred wool clip is between $4 and $5/kg. This year he will get about $1/kg for his 30,000kg – and face writing out a cheque for $25,000 to cover his shearing costs. Ideally, he believes the wool should be fetching $10/kg. If prices remain this low, he fears that in two to three years there will not be a wool industry left, given the costs of production and the competition from forestry and carbon farming.

Kit Arkwright:

Following on from Australia’s highly-successful promotion of lamb on Australia Day, the chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ says we have a National Lamb Day too. But when is it?

Justin Sherrard:

We catch up with Rabobank’s global sector strategist for animal proteins at the US National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Annual Convention in New Orleans.

Listen below:



