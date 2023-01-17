File photo / Andrew Labett

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with a few rural legends he thinks should have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours List.

Mackay’s nominations are Meat the Need co-founders Wayne Langford and Siobhan O’Malley, and North Otago farmer Jane Smith.

He also asks Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie for his nominations.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford and Siobhan O’Malley:

After speaking to Dr Bruce Campbell and Martin Bennett yesterday, today we yarn to some rural legends who should have been honoured in the New Year’s List. First up it’s the founders of the rural charity Meat the Need.

Jane Smith:

We continue our look at some of the rural champions that “could” have been honoured in the New Year’s List, and while North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist Jane Smith has the vote of rural New Zealand, she agrees that she would struggle when it comes to gaining support from the Government (or the industry-good bodies for that matter).

Bryce McKenzie:

In the absence of his Groundswell partner in crime Laurie Paterson, we wrap our look at some of the rural champions who were perhaps never destined to be honoured in the New Year’s List.

Simon Eddington:

The PGGW Genetics Representative, Upper South Island, is at the iconic Gore Ram Fair. We reflect on the halcyon days of the Gore Romney Ram Fair and the Lincoln College Dip Ag class of 1982.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent says 2023 is the Year of the Rooster. But with up to two-thirds of China’s population having already been infected with Covid, will China’s economy go from rooster to feather duster? And what does the Covid crisis in China mean for farmers in New Zealand?

