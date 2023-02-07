Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard, about his organisation’s latest Farmer Confidence Survey.
On with the show:
David Seymour:
The Act Party leader talks about Waitangi Day, co-governance, trust in political leaders and record low farmer confidence.
Andrew Hoggard:
The President of Federated Farmers comments on the industry-good body’s latest farmer survey which sees confidence in general economic conditions at a record low.
Todd Charteris:
The chief executive of Rabobank looks back on a wonderful long weekend in West Otago for the Shear 4 A Cause 24-hour shearathon.
Craig Hickman (Dairy Man) and Grant Farquhar:
Today’s farming panel feature two high-profile Twitterati from the primary sector.
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert warns, on a Tuesday, of another potential tropical cyclone to hit sodden northern New Zealand next Tuesday.
