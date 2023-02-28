Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with leading sheep breeder Derek Daniell, to find out a bit more about his inaugural “nudie ram” sale at Wairere Rams.

Damien O’Connor:

We ask the Minister of Agriculture and Trade what his message is for flood-ravaged growers and farmers. How can they apply for cyclone relief? Who can apply? What can the Government do to help clear the silt, debris and slash on the ground? Do we need a rethink on forestry? Do we need to rethink where we farm? Will the Government look at buying some orchards and farms?

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand’s leading sheep breeders is going down the track of self-shedding sheep but that doesn’t mean he’s given up on the wool industry. He reckons his vision is that farmers will run sheep that either grow no wool or lots of good wool.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We find one of our leading farming academics at the NZ Climate Change Conference in Wellington. Plus, she talks about the unintended consequences of several government policies in the aftermath of recent cyclones.

Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talks cricket, rugby, a French drought, a paucity of Spanish tomatoes, and whether the UK is heading into a recession.

Warren Erickson:

We talk to a Southland farmer riding his bike the length of the country to raise money for the IHC - a cause near and dear to his own family’s heart.

