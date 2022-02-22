Photo / Michael Cunningham

Today on The Country Jamie Mackay caught up with Head of Insight at NZX, Julia Jones, to take a look at escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Julia Jones:

The Head of Insight at NZX takes a global look at the dairy market, and looks at the Russia/Ukraine issue, as someone who was dispatched there by KPMG in 2014, the last time tensions spilled over to an invasion.

Mike Petersen:

The former NZ Special Agricultural Trade Envoy and former chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ comments on the outstanding performance of the primary sector in challenging times, He Waka Eke Noa and carbon farming. He also shared his moving story about the Christchurch earthquake 11 years on.

William Beetham:

Wairarapa sheep and beef farmer is also a Federated Farmers National Board member who is the spokesman for forestry. We get his comments on the "Sunday" programme, which continued to raise the issue of carbon farming existing alongside other farming.

Don Carson:

We head to protest central in downtown Wellington where the PR man for NZ Forest Owners Association comments on the "Sunday" programme and "the folly of the native forest carbon solution".

