Helicopters and people with boats and four wheel drives carried out many rescues during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / NZDF

Today on The Country, as the extent of the cleanup after Cyclone Gabrielle becomes more apparent, Jamie Mackay catches up with those who are chipping in to help.

On with the show:

Tim Dangen:

The 2022 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, and Murawai beef farmer, tells his story of his brush with Cyclone Gabrielle and says it’s time to for young farmers and rural leaders like him to step up to the plate.

Shane McManaway:

We catch up with a Wairarapa farmer, business and rural leader, and philanthropist who’s working his extensive network to help out in the cyclone recovery.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent says China is open for business but it’s different, with the hitherto zero-covid policy really knocking consumer confidence.

Sir David Fagan and Jim McIndoe:

We have a heartwarming tale from a couple of Te Kuiti legends about how King Country farmers are looking out for their Hawke’s Bay mates.

Sarah Speight:

DairyNZ’s farm performance general manager explains what the industry-good body can do to help farmers in flood recovery.

