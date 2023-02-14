Homes are under water near the Esk River Bridge in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Homes are under water near the Esk River Bridge in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Geoff Crawford, whose Hikurangi Swamp farm had been hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, and Rowena Duncum reported on how the cyclone had been affecting the show’s audience.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture updates the latest from the Beehive where the Government has declared a National State of Emergency, for only the third time in New Zealand history, as Cyclone Gabrielle causes almost unprecedented damage in the North Island.

Follow live updates of Cyclone Gabrielle here.

Geoff Crawford:

This Northland farmer in the flooded Hikurangi Swamp, has seen it all before, but was it this bad before?

Chris Brandolino:

We ask NIWA if Gabrielle is now “Bola-like” and when can we expect a break from the Weather Gods.

Neil Bateup:

The National Chair of the Rural Support Trust says his Waikato region has fared better than others, as Gabrielle cuts a swathe through the country.

Listen below:



