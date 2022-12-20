File photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with “long-time listener, first-time caller” Claire Trevett, NZ Herald’s political editor, to find out who her politician of the year is.

Will it be the same as Mackay’s?

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers looks back on 2022 and shares some of his frustrations with Government policies and the weather. Plus, he promises to lob a few grenades before he departs the top job in mid-2023.

Claire Trevett:

The NZ Herald’s political editor makes her debut on The Country as we debate the politician of the year.

Don Fraser:

As we wrap up the farming year, we catch up with some of our long-standing favourite correspondents. Today it’s the turn of a man with a great background in farm finance.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac’s rural economist gazes into his crystal ball ahead of tonight’s final GDT auction for 2022 and he ponders the prospects for farming in 2023.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent is more than happy to kick 2022 into touch, as the Chinese economy transitions from a Zero Covid policy to living with the pandemic.

Listen below: