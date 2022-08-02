Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Central Otago farmers Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie and asked if their new TV show was going to be a "Celebrity Country Calendar".

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers is frustrated by plummeting farmer confidence. Of the 1200 farmers surveyed in July, a net 47.8 per cent of them considered current economic conditions to be bad, down 55.6 points from January when a net 7.8 per cent considered conditions to be good.

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

Are these Central Otago farmers the poster couple for sustainable farming? Will their new TV show, currently being filmed, be like a "Celebrity Country Calendar"? We also ask Carlos about relative yields from organic and regenerative farming systems and Nadia offers some handy and healthy eating tips for farmers flat out calving and lambing.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent talks about deadly floods in his home state of Kentucky, a dry summer that's turned into a hot, wet one and the prospects for the 2024 US election.

Sam McIvor:

We ask the chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ if he's going to have a job in a few years as more and more pastoral farms fall to carbon farming.

