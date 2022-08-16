Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay addressed rumours that China was banning New Zealand and Australian meat imports with Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and head of derivatives at Jarden, Mike McIntyre

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

This independent economist comments on tomorrow's OCR call, interest rates and whether New Zealand can afford the age of eligibility for National Super to stay at 65.

Mike McIntyre:

The head of derivatives at Jarden dismisses yesterday's rumours of a Chinese ban on Australia and New Zealand meat products and explains why he's picking a 4 per cent drop in tonight's GDT auction.

Jen Scoular:

The NZ Avocado chief executive talks about the current glut in the market. Is it bad news for growers but good news for Millennials?

Damien O'Connor:

We catch up with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade ahead of this afternoon's meeting on workplace bullying in the Labour Caucus. He also comments on MPI rejecting reports of a Chinese ban on New Zealand meat and the $1.6 million allocated to support agricultural and horticultural science teachers in secondary schools.

