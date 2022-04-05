Photo / File

Day two at "Roslyn Heights" as Jamie Mackay runs The Country from his kitchen table. Today he catches up with All Blacks legend Ian Kirkpatrick to talk about carbon farming.

On with the show:

Ian Kirkpatrick:

An All Blacks legend talks carbon farming and a pine tree he loves, the flood recovery on the East Coast, walking the Milford Track and getting Covid.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association responds to Ian Kirkpatrick's comments on carbon farming and pays tribute to the late Rob McLagan, who served as chief executive of both Federated Farmers and the Forest Owners Association. McLagan was CEO of Federated Farmers between 1979 and 1993. He then went on to become CEO of the Forest Owners Association for eight years between 1997 and his retirement in 2005.

Dom Jones:

The managing director of Origin Capital Partners, a kiwifruit property syndicate, comments on the harvest season thus far - which is 30 per cent completed (ahead of this time last year) despite a bigger crop, labour issues and Covid.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

A leading farming academic confirms what many of us already know. Milk is a superfood and a cheese sandwich is the best value food for money on the market when it comes to dietary requirements.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's Rural Economist talks tonight's GDT auction, rising interest rates, rampant inflation and is he of the one million kiwi parents being the "Bank of Mum and Dad" for their adult kids?

