On The Country today, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris to find out about the Farm Salaries Remuneration Summary Report the bank has conducted with Federated Farmers.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

As the Minister for Trade, O'Connor talks about his mission to Japan and Singapore with the PM, along with how China's Zero Covid policy and the Ukraine/Russia conflict are affecting New Zealand. As the Minister for Agriculture, he discusses the "pathetic" and dangerous signage on our rural roads and a plan to get the apples and pears industry spray-free by 2050.

Hunter McGregor:

We catch up with a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai, who has been in lockdown for 29 days now, as part of China's Zero Covid policy.

Phil Duncan:

Weatherwatch forecaster on the cool change that arrived over the weekend – is another on the way?

Peter Newbold:

PGG Wrightson General Manager for Livestock and Rural Real Estate takes his monthly look at the rural property market and comments on how things are shaping up over autumn.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank NZ's chief executive takes a look at the 2022 Federated Farmers – Rabobank Farm Salaries Remuneration Summary Report, which found that salaries for farm employees across the dairy, sheep/beef and arable sectors had grown strongly over the past two years.

Listen below: