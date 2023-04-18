Voyager 2022 media awards
The Country Full Show: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The Country
2 mins to read
File photo / Chris Steel

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Troy Hall, an avocado contractor who was electrocuted - twice - and not only lived to tell the tale but also used his experience to help others.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade talks about a big week for his family, his nephews Peter and Nick O’Connor making the Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final, whether He Waka Eke Noa and a carbon tax are going on the Prime Minister’s policy bonfire, and whether the looming recession and Three Waters (now Affordable Water Reform) will cost Labour the election.

Kate Acland:

The newly-elected chair of Beef + Lamb NZ has wasted no time in getting her feet under the desk by calling for a staged implementation of an agricultural emissions framework, with a price on emissions not introduced until outstanding issues are resolved.

Troy Hall:

This month’s Farmstrong farmer (or in this case avocado contractor) has a great story (and back story) to tell us about how he looked adversity (and death) in the eye and came out the other side.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac’s rural economist comments on the looming recession, the prospect for tonight’s GDT auction, why he reckons next year’s milk price will be a whopping $10, and the improving prospects for red meat.

Scott Duggan:

The national sales manager for Volkswagen NZ previews the launch of the new Amarok on May 4. May the 4th be with you on International Star Wars Day.

Listen below:


