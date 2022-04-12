Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor about 1500 new meat, forestry and dairy workers for New Zealand.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

We ask the Minister of Agriculture whether today's border exemption announcement of working visas for 1580 migrant workers will actually bear fruit on-farm, in the meatworks and in our forests? Plus, we preview next week's trade mission with the PM to Singapore and Japan.

Jane Smith:

The straight-talking and award-winning North Otago farmer shoots from the hip on holiday hypocrisy, falling productivity and why we can learn a salient lesson from Sri Lanka.

Hunter McGregor:

This Kiwi sells NZ venison in Shanghai, where he's spent the past few weeks in Covid lockdown, only venturing outside his apartment for testing. We ask what impact the ongoing lockdowns will have on NZ exports to our largest market.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist reckons the Reserve Bank should only lift interest rates by 25 basis points ahead of tomorrow's OCR announcement. Plus, we look at a perfect storm brewing for the world economy.

Sirma Karapeeva:

The chief executive of the Meat Industry Association comments on the news an additional 500 meat processing workers from overseas will be allowed into New Zealand. And whether it will help us catch up on the 4-8 week delay in processing.

