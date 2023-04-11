File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on the show, Jamie Mackay catches up with Ben Russell and Graeme Smith, to celebrate The Country’s 29th birthday.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert on a Tuesday about why North Island continues to get a battering from the Weather Gods. And despite the prospect of a mild autumn, will El Niño bring us a colder winter?

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent has written a beautiful piece on Jeremy Clarkson and Clarkson’s Farm, saying he has done extraordinary things for UK farming. “In 20 short months, he has showcased the farmer’s frustration with the weather, government, machinery, forms and administration, and most of all sheep, that most cantankerous and errant ovine”.

Ben Russell and Graeme Smith:

Today’s panel helps The Country blow out 29 candles, as both gentlemen were instrumental in getting the show broadcast on a national platform. We discuss the past, the present, the future, and the state of the farming nation.

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader joins us live from a Waikato farm visit to talk about technology and science, Easter trading laws and whether the government should loosen covid isolation restrictions.

