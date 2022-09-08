File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Wairarapa business leader Rob Morrison, about how he thinks the ETS is driving productive pastoral land to forestry.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

We catch up with the vice president of Federated Farmers to talk about winter grazing and freshwater farm plan woes. Plus he gives us an update on how things are going with calving on his Golden Bay farm and the charity he co-founded, Meat the Need. He also has an important health and safety reminder for farmers.

Bernard Hickey:

This economic commentator for interest.co.nz was the keynote speaker at the Lincoln Mainland Property Seminar, where he caught up with Jamie Mackay to talk about New Zealand's economic outlook.

Rob Morrison:

The Wairarapa conservationist and business leader talks about his opinion piece - Carbon mining: short term pain, long term gain - where he argues that the ETS is causing pricing distortions and driving productive pastoral land to forestry - eventually sending this land closer to ruin, while likely costing taxpayers millions.

Steve Wilkinson:

The Lower North Island Regional Manager for PGG Wrightson Livestock takes a look at the market.

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent tells us about a thought-provoking commercial promoting wool, how food and fibre exports across the ditch are expected to exceed $70b, and how lumpy skin disease (LSD) could rival a foot-and-mouth (FMD) outbreak. Plus, a new initiative that allows a beer's origin to be traced "from paddock to pint".

