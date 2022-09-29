File photo / Brett Phibbs

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay took a closer look at the Government's livestock export by sea ban, which comes into effect in April next year.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Trade and Agriculture comments on the banning of livestock exports (by sea) which will come into effect from April 30, 2023. Plus, we ask if 3000 additional RSE workers are enough and if we can get them in, can we house them and treat them fairly?

Mark Willis:

We get an industry response from the chair of Livestock Export NZ who says the ban on live animal export by sea will cost the industry half a billion dollars per annum.

Matt Chisholm:

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and we catch up with a rural mental health crusader who's taken time out of his nationwide Time Out Tour to film some Reality TV with a Kiwi sporting legend.

Esther Guy-Meakin:

Labour shortages and immigration stuff-ups have cost the New Zealand meat industry $600 million in lost exports. Plus, we get comment on He Waka Eke Noa from the Meat Industry Association.

Listen below: