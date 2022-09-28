File photo / Michael Craig

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked NZ First leader Winston Peters if he was going to be a spanner in the works of a potential National/Act government.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

There's no "menu reformulation" and "consumer nudging" going on at lunchtime on her North Otago farm, but this award-winning environmentalist reckons consumers prioritise fancy food traits until they are either hungry, poor or realistic!

Winston Peters:

We ask the NZ First leader if history is going to repeat itself and whether he is going to be a spanner in the works of a National/Act government in 2023. He also comments on the state of our economy, RSE workers and Putin's nuclear threats.

Julian Raine:

The former President of Horticulture NZ applauds the decision to bring in another 3000 RSE workers, but what is the industry going to do about offering them improved living conditions?

Craig Wiggins:

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and today we talk to the 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year about the good work he's doing in that space.

Listen below: