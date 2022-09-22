File photo / Unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Wayne "YOLO farmer" Langford about his chances in the John Luxton Memorial Match rugby clash against the Parliamentary team this weekend.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on the co-op's annual results and a record final cash payout for the 2021/22 season - made up of a $9-30 milk price and a 20-cent dividend.

Simon Andrew:

The Director of MPI's Mycoplasma bovis programme on today's announcement about ring-fencing an area of Mid Canterbury in order to prevent the disease from spreading.

Wayne Langford:

We catch up with this Golden Bay dairy farmer and vice president of Feds ahead of his front row role in the DairyNZ v Parliamentarians footy match on Saturday.

Mark Cameron:

Act's Primary Industries spokesman goes in to bat for farmers who he says are facing an "avalanche of resource consents" that David Parker is inflicting upon both them and regional councils, in order to meet Freshwater Farm Plan requirements.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent is enjoying today's QEII public holiday, he defends the indefensible Darcy Swain and talks about record low farmer confidence and why Australians are the world's richest people.

