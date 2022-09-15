Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay welcomed the newly reappointed Green Party co-leader James Shaw back to the show.
On with the show:
Michael Every:
Rabobank's Singapore-based global strategist talks about a world in a very precarious position - facing financial, energy and food crises - but says New Zealand is well placed as a food producer to weather the storm.
Peter Newbold:
The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at a rural market that is being dominated by the demand for pastoral land to go to forestry/carbon farming.
Andrew Hoggard:
We catch up with the president of Federated Farmers at Delhi International Airport on his return home from the IDF World Dairy Summit in India (where nearly a third of the world's cattle reside).
James Shaw:
We welcome the newly reappointed co-leader of the Green Party back to The Country and question whether his co-leader Marama Davidson was out of order this week in Parliament, for holding the monarchy to account for its colonialist legacy.
Jim Hopkins:
Our rural raconteur reflects on his one and only meeting with the Queen and why he reckons carbon farming is such a threat to New Zealand.
