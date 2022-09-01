Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie, about the group's anti-Government protest driving tractors over Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Bryce McKenzie:

The Groundswell co-founder comments on the Auckland Harbour Bridge protest, He Waka Eke Noa, carbon farming and SAFE exposing poor winter grazing practices.

Kelly Forster:

The He Waka Eke Noa Programme Director responds to claims made by concerned sheep and beef farmers in an open letter in the NZ Farmers Weekly "Waka adrift - Farmers urgent call for change".

Stuart Nash:

Another 7100 hectares of sheep and beef pastoral land have been given OIO approval to go to forestry. The Minister of Forestry says he doesn't agree with good pastoral land going to forestry and carbon farming, but what is he going to do about it?

Chris Russell:

Our Sydney-based correspondent comments on a worldwide shortage of labour and why Australia is truly the Lucky Country when it comes to digging stuff out of the ground and exporting.

