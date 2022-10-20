The Country Full Show: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Groundswell's We're Not Going To Take It protest in Dunedin today. Photo / Jane Ferguson

Groundswell's We're Not Going To Take It protest in Dunedin today. Photo / Jane Ferguson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay went live to the Groundswell We’re Not Going To Take It protest, to hear the latest from Auckland and Dunedin. He also caught up with Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie to get his take on how the protest was going.

On with the show:

Mark Kelly and Jane Ferguson:

We set the scene for today’s Groundswell protest with our reporters in Auckland and Dunedin.

Paula Bennett:

It’s day two (of three) of the Hawkes Bay A&P Show at the Hastings Showgrounds and the show is back in its entirety for the first time since 2019. Today we find former Deputy PM Paula Bennett there in her capacity as a Bayley’s ambassador and we began by asking her if she’s enjoying life after politics.

Graeme Williams and Jeremy Rookes:

We talk to two protesting farmers on the ground in Gisborne and Christchurch.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank’s Melbourne-based senior dairy and consumer foods Analyst Michael Harvey comments on the terrible flooding in Victoria and why food inflation is a problem that’s not going to go away any time soon.

Chris Russell:

We ask our Australian correspondent whether their farmers are facing a carbon tax and he talks about a bright future for wool.

Bryce McKenzie:

We wrap the show with the co-founder of Groundswell who has driven his tractor from West Otago to Dunedin to lead the protest.

Listen below:



