Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Jamie Mackay to find out about his game at the Norwood Charity Golf Tournament - and to wish him a happy birthday.

Jamie Mackay and Tim Myers:

The Country host and Norwood chief executive may not have had a hugely successful game at Wairakei International Golf Course but they were hugely successful in raising $106,000 for Farmstrong with the Norwood Charity Golf Day.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's rural economist takes a closer look at what the Government's agricultural emissions pricing scheme could cost New Zealand's economy.

Graeme Williams:

The East Coast bush poet returns with another ode to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. This time he tackles the Government's agricultural emissions pricing scheme.

Chris Russell:

This week our Aussie correspondent says it's "so far so good" with foot and mouth disease protocols, and that his government won't be imposing an emissions tax on farmers. He also celebrates champion racehorse Winx's new filly.

Peter Newbold:

The general manager for livestock and real estate at PGG Wrightson takes his monthly look at the rural market.

