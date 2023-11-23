Photo / Kim Gillespie

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with former TV celebrity Matt Chisholm, whose new passion is Southdown sheep.

On with the show:

Matt Chisholm:

We catch up with a former television “celebrity” who has now joined the ranks of Southdown stud sheep breeding celebrity. Plus, we preview the rural telethon, The Big Feed, which is coming up next month out of Lincoln University. The event aims to raise more than one million meals for those in need.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent out of Lexington, Kentucky, on the US-time 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination and NZ-time Thanksgiving.

Gill Naylor:

We catch up with the president of Rural Women New Zealand ahead of their annual conference which kicks off today at 2 pm, and NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards tomorrow night.

Angus Gidley-Baird:

We find Rabobank’s Sydney-based global animal protein analyst in Armidale (Northern NSW) as we discuss the bank’s latest Global Beef Quarterly report, which says beef prices are now a game of two hemispheres.

Mitch Highett:

The 2022 Australian winner of the Zanda McDonald Award is on a rural mentoring tour of New Zealand as a part of his prize.

