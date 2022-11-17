File photo / Jimmy Joe

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie, who is presenting his organisation’s “Stop the Farming Tax” petition - with over 100,000 signatures - at Parliament today.

On with the show:

Bryce McKenzie:

We catch up with Groundswell’s co-founder at Parliament after he and Laurie Paterson presented their 102,000-strong petition to stop the “Farming Tax”.

Graham West:

Farm Foresters are saying journalists and commentators need to educate themselves about the reality of plantation forestry. The FFA president says “Frequent anti-pine rants on Newstalk ZB and in print media repeat the same misinformation about pines that is simply not true.”

Murray Taggart:

The chair of the Alliance Group talks about a record annual result, a probable delay for this year’s peak lamb kill, chief executive David Surveyor stepping aside in 2023, and a drought-breaker in Canterbury.

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Covid, lamb prices and the worst floods in NSW for 70 years.

