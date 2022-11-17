Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie, who is presenting his organisation’s “Stop the Farming Tax” petition - with over 100,000 signatures - at Parliament today.
On with the show:
Bryce McKenzie:
We catch up with Groundswell’s co-founder at Parliament after he and Laurie Paterson presented their 102,000-strong petition to stop the “Farming Tax”.
Graham West:
Farm Foresters are saying journalists and commentators need to educate themselves about the reality of plantation forestry. The FFA president says “Frequent anti-pine rants on Newstalk ZB and in print media repeat the same misinformation about pines that is simply not true.”
Murray Taggart:
The chair of the Alliance Group talks about a record annual result, a probable delay for this year’s peak lamb kill, chief executive David Surveyor stepping aside in 2023, and a drought-breaker in Canterbury.
Peter Newbold:
The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent comments on Covid, lamb prices and the worst floods in NSW for 70 years.
Listen below: