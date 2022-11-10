Sheep milk and products have grown in popularity as the milk reportedly is higher in protein and calcium than milk from cows or goats and is easier to digest.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Todd Muller for the first time in a while, following his reinstatement as Ag spokesperson and after Muller cheekily put up his hand on social media to take over from the Minister for Agriculture.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

National’s newly-appointed Agriculture spokesperson promotes his party’s GHG emissions tax position and says the government has dropped the ball in its response to the HWEN proposals.

Thomas Macdonald:

The Spring Sheep Milk Company COO previews tomorrow’s annual farm open day in Taranaki and looks to the future of an industry offering good returns and a lower environmental footprint.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who’s against ageism, biased media and the government’s flawed thinking when it comes to climate change mitigation and carbon farming.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks cricket, a kangaroo population explosion off the back of an ammunition shortage and the falling price of iron ore.

Brook Cushion:

PGG Wrightson Livestock monthly update with the winner of the 11th annual Young Auctioneer competition.

Listen below: