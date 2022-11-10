Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Todd Muller for the first time in a while, following his reinstatement as Ag spokesperson and after Muller cheekily put up his hand on social media to take over from the Minister for Agriculture.
On with the show:
Todd Muller:
National’s newly-appointed Agriculture spokesperson promotes his party’s GHG emissions tax position and says the government has dropped the ball in its response to the HWEN proposals.
Thomas Macdonald:
The Spring Sheep Milk Company COO previews tomorrow’s annual farm open day in Taranaki and looks to the future of an industry offering good returns and a lower environmental footprint.
Jim Hopkins:
Is a rural raconteur who’s against ageism, biased media and the government’s flawed thinking when it comes to climate change mitigation and carbon farming.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks cricket, a kangaroo population explosion off the back of an ammunition shortage and the falling price of iron ore.
Brook Cushion:
PGG Wrightson Livestock monthly update with the winner of the 11th annual Young Auctioneer competition.
