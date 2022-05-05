Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Seasonal Solutions Co-operative chief executive Shaun Fogarty, who gave up an impressive military career for his new role in horticulture.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy - two sleeps to go - and it looks like a forecast for the ducks!

Winston Peters:

The most talked-about politician in the land this week has his say on Trevor Mallard, martyrdom, the prospect of a Wealth Tax, opening an all-weather track at Riccarton and getting Simon Bridges round for some drinks.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the upcoming May 21 general election, a $400,000 wagyu heifer and Anzac Day in Oz.

Shaun Fogarty:

The former Royal NZ Navy Captain gave the address at the Dunedin Anzac dawn service. He talks about transitioning to a career in horticulture in Central Otago and some of the labour challenges the industry is facing.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank's Ag Analyst comments on the bank's hot-off-the-press May Agribusiness Monthly Report which sees good prices for red meat being tempered by the increasing cost of farm inputs (such as fertiliser and fuel) and interest rates.

