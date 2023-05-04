Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

The Country Full Show: Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Country
Quick Read
File photo / Peter de Graaf

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the Fonterra 2023 Dairy Woman of the Year, Donna Cram.

On with the show:

Ray Smith:

The chief executive of Fish & Game NZ has some sage words of advice for duck hunters ahead of Opening Day on Saturday.

Donna Cram:

We catch up with the newly-crowned 2023 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks meat, dairy and the Royal Family.

Craig Wiggins:

“Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate”,  is heading to Northland. We talk to the man behind the rural mental health charity.

Listen below:


