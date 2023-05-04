Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the Fonterra 2023 Dairy Woman of the Year, Donna Cram.
On with the show:
Ray Smith:
The chief executive of Fish & Game NZ has some sage words of advice for duck hunters ahead of Opening Day on Saturday.
Donna Cram:
We catch up with the newly-crowned 2023 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks meat, dairy and the Royal Family.
Craig Wiggins:
“Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate”, is heading to Northland. We talk to the man behind the rural mental health charity.
