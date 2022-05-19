Photo / File

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Chris Brandolino from NIWA, to find out what's up with the nasty weather for the tail end of autumn.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

The former president of Federated Farmers and 2015 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year on contesting the WFO (World Farming Organisation) presidency next month and Budget day.

Chris Brandolino:

All news headlines this morning point to some nasty weather in store. So how nasty? And where? We asked our NIWA weatherman.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the rural property market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Rural Real Estate.

Chris Russell:

This week our Aussie correspondent comments on New Zealand's Budget day, Australia's election day this weekend and what's put Grey Nomads in danger of losing out on seasonal work. We also talk Bachelor and Spinster Balls.

Gerard Vaughan:

We wrap the show with Farmstrong's programme lead looking at the impact Farmstrong is really having on the nation's farmers.

Listen below: