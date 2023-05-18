Voyager 2022 media awards
The Country Full Show: Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Country
Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron, who talked about a three tough kiwifruit seasons.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The acting president of Federated Farmers comes up with his Budget wish list. Last week he said he wanted nothing. But everyone wants something!

Bruce Cameron: 

The chairman of Zespri looks back on three extremely challenging seasons for the kiwifruit industry off the back of Covid and weather extremes. Plus, we look at how much it will cost you to buy a Kiwifruit Gold license.

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ knows what she wants from the Budget. More dams!

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.

Chris Russell: 

Our Australian correspondent reflects on 50 years of the Sydney Opera House, Joe Biden’s no-show, $12-50 for dairy farmers and the resumption of the live sheep trade to Saudi Arabia.

Listen below:


