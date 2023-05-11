Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the acting Federated Farmers president, Wayne Langford, to find out more about the organisation’s wish list ahead of Budget 2023.

Wayne Langford:

The new (and acting) president of Federated Farmers presents the farmer advocacy group’s Budget wish list and all he wants is for the Government to stop weighing down farmers with unworkable regulations and let them get on with what they do best - farming.

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces kicks off the “War on Woke” on The Country, saying the Budget should be about work not woke.

Jim Hopkins:

Our Rural Raconteur endorses Shane Jones’ war on woke and says it’s time this Government recognised farming for the major contributor it is to the economy.

Grant Nordstrom:

Canterbury/West Coast PGG Wrightson Livestock Manager on the positive outlook for beef.

Jimmy Cowan:

Three All Blacks legends are hitting the road from Queenstown to Invercargill to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Former All Blacks captain and Westpac ambassador Richie McCaw will join fellow 2011 World Cup winners Mils Muliaina and Jimmy Cowan on the annual 250km Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride on Friday, May 12. With a combined 299 Test caps to their name, the trio will join 80 other riders in a quest to raise funds for the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust. Participants raised $44,000 in last year’s ride, taking the overall total to $755,000 since the event began.

