File photo / Andrew Labett

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Otago Daily Times business and rural editor Sally Rae, who has declared 2023 the Year of the Farmer.

On with the show:

Terry Copeland:

The chief executive of Federated Farmers estimates the cost to farmers of Cyclone Gabrielle could top $1 billion.

Sally Rae:

The Otago Daily Times’ business and rural editor pondered the paucity of farming folk in the New Year’s Honours List and decided to do something about it. So, she decided to make 2023 the Year of the Farmer.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about war with China within three years and flood waters cooking the land. Plus, he’s done his homework on milking camels.

Tony Cochrane:

PGG Wrightson Livestock’s national velvet manager on velvet, venison and trophy stags.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank talks about the launch event of a new partnership with the national food education charity - Garden to Table - to teach school pupils about how to grow, harvest, prepare and share great food.

Listen below:



