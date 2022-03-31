Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated 40 years of the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme, along with the children of patron Sir Colin Meads - Glynn "Pinecone" Meads and Rhonda Wilcox.

On with the show:

Rhonda Wilcox and Glynn Meads:

As we celebrate 40 years of the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme raising $40 million, we talk to two of the children of a man who was responsible for raising a lot of it.

Shane McManaway:

The former chief executive of Allflex played a major role in supporting the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme and was there with the late Sir Colin Meads and the late Craig Norgate at the 30th Anniversary celebrations.

Jon Pemberton:

This Southland dairy farmer's family has a long-standing history of supporting the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

Kevin Richards:

We pay tribute to the generosity of Sir Colin Giltrap with the GM Commercial Volkswagen NZ.

Stephen Guerin:

The chief executive of PGG Wrightson reflects on his company's 40 years of support for the IHC.

Greg Millar and Lynda Young-Kennedy:

We catch up with two people at the coal face, raising money for the IHC, national manager fundraising, Greg Millar and IHC Calf and Rural Scheme national coordinator Lynda Young-Kennedy.

Listen below: