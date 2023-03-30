Rowena Duncum is in Puketapu with Emerson's Tiny Pub and Silver Fern Farms barbecue. File Photo / Skitterphoto / Pexels

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay is in Auckland due to a diverted flight. However, Rowena Duncum made it to Puketapu in Hawke’s Bay with the Emerson’s Tiny Pub and Silver Fern Farms barbecue, to give cyclone-affected farmers a much-needed break.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum:

The Country’s executive producer is in Puketapu with Emerson’s Tiny Pub and Silver Fern Farms barbecue. She gives her thoughts on the devastation she can still see in the region after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Binks McCurdy:

The winner of The Country’s Tiny Pub and Silver Fern Farms BBQ promotion talks about how Cyclone Gabrielle has affected their farm (and glamping business) and how the community has pitched in to help each other.

Greg Menzies:

We return to Puketapu to catch up with the sales and marketing manager of Emerson’s for an update on what’s a popular drop in the Tiny Pub and how its North Island tour has been going.

Sam Whitelock:

We head to Kirwee and the South Island Agricultural Field Days for a yarn with the Farmstrong ambassador for Rural Wellbeing Week.

Steve Wynn-Harris:

The Central Hawke’s Bay sheep farmer, and regular The Country correspondent, is helping out at the Tiny Pub promotion. He reflects on how Cyclone Gabrielle could be affecting the community’s mental health.

Malcolm Gourlie:

Silver Fern Farms’ regional livestock manager for the Eastern North Island outsourced barbecue duties at Puketapu to talk about how stock processing if faring after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Sarah and Allan Smith:

We catch up with a couple who lost their home and Farm Gear business and were rescued by jetski during Cyclone Gabrielle.

