Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Minister of Civil Defense Kiri Allan about how the floods had affected rural properties on the East Coast.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

We ask the National Party Leader (in Levin) what he would have done differently if it was him standing at the Pulpit of Truth yesterday? Plus, we look at cost of living crisis and with Simon Bridges gone, are the liberals taking over the Nats?

Kiri Allan:

The Minister of Civil Defense and MP for the East Coast on the floods that are rapidly reaching Cyclone Bola proportions.

Dan Russell:

This East Coast farmer owns Puketiti Station at Te Puia Springs where they've been hammered with 790 ml of rain.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri updates the kiwifruit harvest season which is in full flight despite the disruptions of Covid and the weather.

Michael Harvey:

The Melbourne-based Rabobank senior analyst comments on effects on the downstream markets following the Omicron peak and says to watch out for ongoing food inflation and the resultant thrifty consumers. (More in the March NZ Agribusiness Monthly).

