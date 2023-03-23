Voyager 2022 media awards
The Country

The Country Full Show: Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Country
Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with National’s new agriculture spokesman Todd McClay.

On with the show:

Katie Milne: 

The former President of Federated Farmers (and West Coast dairy farmer) talks about a good result for Westland Milk, the fractious nature of farming politics, and whether she’s dipping her own toes into the political waters.

Todd McClay: 

We ask National’s new agriculture spokesman what ties (if any) he has to farming - and is he better qualified to do the job than say, Nicola Grigg or Penny Simmonds?

Jeremy Rookes: 

The former sheep and beef farmer is our lifestyle block spokesperson these days. He’s outside the tent looking in, when it comes to the state of the industry.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on methane reduction for ruminants, kangaroo hides, and millions of dead fish in the Darling River.

Listen below:


