Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with National’s new agriculture spokesman Todd McClay.
Katie Milne:
The former President of Federated Farmers (and West Coast dairy farmer) talks about a good result for Westland Milk, the fractious nature of farming politics, and whether she’s dipping her own toes into the political waters.
Todd McClay:
We ask National’s new agriculture spokesman what ties (if any) he has to farming - and is he better qualified to do the job than say, Nicola Grigg or Penny Simmonds?
Jeremy Rookes:
The former sheep and beef farmer is our lifestyle block spokesperson these days. He’s outside the tent looking in, when it comes to the state of the industry.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent comments on methane reduction for ruminants, kangaroo hides, and millions of dead fish in the Darling River.
