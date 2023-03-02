Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard, to find out more about the Farmy Army and its role in the cyclone recovery.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers updates us on the Farmy Army and how you can help in the cyclone recovery.

Sandra Matthews:

We reminisce about a 2007 drought as we talk to a Gisborne sheep and beef farmer (and the current chair of Rural Women NZ) about the floods in 2023. Today she talks about the need to keep the cyclone devastation at the forefront of New Zealander’s minds.

Jane Smith:

She’s a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist who talks about mitigation v adaption against climate change, and why she’s sticking up for Rob Campbell and Maureen Pugh.

Steve Hollander:

The founder and trustee of the Ford Ranger NZ Rural Games, and the Norwood Rural Sports Awards, previews next week’s (March 10-12) action from Palmerston.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about Aussie beef prices and how dung beetles can regenerate flooded, silty soils.

Listen below:



