Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Green Party co-leader James Shaw and asked him if he was a Labour politician in disguise.

Jim van der Poel:

We find the DairyNZ chair in Missouri USA as we talk about He Waka Eke Noa consultation concluding here in New Zealand. Plus, we ask, of the two options presented - the farm level levy and the processor level levy - which are farmers leaning toward as a preference?

James Shaw:

Is the Green Party co-leader really just a Labour politician in disguise? And is consultation around He Waka Eke Noa and Three Waters a waste of time if we're doomed as per the IPCC Working Group II report? And how will the Russian/Ukraine war play out?

Katie Milne:

The West Coast dairy farmer and former President of Federated Farmers is on the Alps2Ocean bike ride.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the rural market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Europe's breadbasket, Ukraine, floods and drought across the Tasman and Warnie's funeral.

Listen below: