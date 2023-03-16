Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the 2023 New Zealand Zanda McDonald Award winner, Southland farmer Harriet Bremner.

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra is more than happy with the co-op’s interim results, with its net profit up 50% to $546 million for the first half year of the FY23.

Harriet Bremner:

We head to Brisbane where we find one of two winners of the 2023 Zanda McDonald Award, which recognises and supports exceptional young professionals in the Australasian primary sector.

Tim Myers:

We catch up with the chief executive of Norwood on day one of the Central Districts Field Days and discuss a tough day at the office for him yesterday.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural real estate market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about $370 billion submarines, falling lamb prices and the “right to repair” for farmers.

Bruce Cotterill and Paul Muir:

The “Bike for Blokes” blokes are about to finish their 22-day journey length of the country bike ride to raise money for men’s health.

