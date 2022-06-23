Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris and KiwiHarvest founder Deborah Manning, about their latest survey on how much food Kiwis are wasting.

On with the show:

David Downs:

We continue our Future of Farming series, this week focusing on the markets, with the celebrated chief executive of The New Zealand Story - an ambitious government-funded organisation marketing NZ to the world. We hear about his recent trade trip to the US with Silver Fern Farms (and Jacinda Ardern) and we also find out that the sought-after celebrity speaker has a heart-warming tale about why he's got a soft spot for GMOs.

Todd Charteris and Deborah Manning:

New Zealanders are now wasting a whopping $1520 of food per household, per year. Nationally that equates to an eye-watering $3.1 billion of wasted food per annum. Rabobank has teamed up with food rescue charity KiwiHarvest to do something about the problem and educate Kiwis about the environmental cost of food waste.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market, as demand heats up for forestry, sheep and beef, dairy and horticulture land.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on soaring rural land values, a silver lining from the Ukrainian War and the prospect of another mouse plague.

Barbara Kuriger:

National's agriculture spokeswoman talks about her recent Parliamentary trip to Europe, and whether other similar countries (such as Ireland) are following New Zealand's lead by imposing a carbon tax on agriculture.

Listen below: