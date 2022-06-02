The Country's Jamie Mackay (left) and National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Tessa Prentice

Today on The Country, National Party leader Christopher Luxon visited the studio to read the sports news and play some of his favourite country tunes.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers comments on the issues of the day including the latest banking survey and what could be in store with next week's He Waka Eke Noa announcement.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank's Ag Analyst, specialising in beef and sheep meat, casts her eye over the bank's June Agribusiness Monthly Report, subtitled Firm Prices to Kick Winter Off.

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader joins us live in the studio to discuss wokeness, Winston, Nanaia Mahuta's "ultra-woke Maori co-governance re-engineering programme". We also discuss the cost of living crisis and what to do about the supermarket duopoly?

Chris Russell:

Australian correspondent talks about a 200km long plant and a record opening milk price for dairy farmers.

