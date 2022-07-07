Voyager 2021 media awards
The Country Full Show: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the executive director of the Global Food Justice Alliance, Diana Rodgers, who reckons meat is very much front and centre of a good diet.

On with the show:

Karen Williams and Rowena Duncum:

It's day two of the Primary Industries Summit in Auckland where we catch up with the departing vice president of Federated Farmers.

Conor English:

The Chairman of Agribusiness NZ, and brother of former PM Bill English, comments on He Waka Eke Noa and the Climate Change Committee, e-gaming and why farmers should treat their bodies like their tractors.

Diana Rodgers:

Dietician. Author. Filmmaker. Executive Director – Global Food Justice Alliance. A registered dietitian from the US, she's well-known for her views on "real food", animal-based proteins and sustainable farming. She was a keynote speaker on day one (Wednesday) of the Primary Industries Summit in Auckland and her international keynote presentation was about pathways to a nutritious, sustainable and equitable food system. And she reckons meat is very much front and centre of a good diet.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent updates the flooding, the Varroa bee mite incursion, Foot and Mouth, and we talk tennis.

Jake Jarman:

We head to Whangārei to set the scene for the 2022 FMG Young Farmer Grand final with the 2021 winner.

