Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the executive director of the Global Food Justice Alliance, Diana Rodgers, who reckons meat is very much front and centre of a good diet.

On with the show:

Karen Williams and Rowena Duncum:

It's day two of the Primary Industries Summit in Auckland where we catch up with the departing vice president of Federated Farmers.

Conor English:

The Chairman of Agribusiness NZ, and brother of former PM Bill English, comments on He Waka Eke Noa and the Climate Change Committee, e-gaming and why farmers should treat their bodies like their tractors.

Diana Rodgers:

Dietician. Author. Filmmaker. Executive Director – Global Food Justice Alliance. A registered dietitian from the US, she's well-known for her views on "real food", animal-based proteins and sustainable farming. She was a keynote speaker on day one (Wednesday) of the Primary Industries Summit in Auckland and her international keynote presentation was about pathways to a nutritious, sustainable and equitable food system. And she reckons meat is very much front and centre of a good diet.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent updates the flooding, the Varroa bee mite incursion, Foot and Mouth, and we talk tennis.

Jake Jarman:

We head to Whangārei to set the scene for the 2022 FMG Young Farmer Grand final with the 2021 winner.

Listen below: